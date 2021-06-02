NEWBURY – The Newbury Democratic Town Committee, in collaboration with Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff, will be accepting applications for the Nancy Weinberg Memorial Scholarship until July 1.
Nancy Weinberg was well known in the area as a dedicated activist in local, state and national politics, according to a press release.
She fought for social and economic justice in areas that included housing, health care, voting rights and the environment. She invested her energy into the campaigns of candidates who put the well-being of society above personal gain, and inspired others to do the same.
At the time of her death in February 2019, Weinberg was the longtime chair of the Newbury Democratic Town Committee. Wanting to honor her memory and the impact she had on the many people she inspired, the committee has established a scholarship in her name.
The Nancy Weinberg Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to people who live in, or have ties to, Newbury, and is open to people of all ages, with the goal of supporting their involvement in activities related to activism.
These activities may include postsecondary education, internships, participation in activist organizations, and participation in seminars or workshops to build the individual’s leadership and activist skills.
The committee, in collaboration with Duff, will award a $500 scholarship annually to an individual who will use it to further their involvement in political or socially conscious activities, and to promote the values Weinberg spent her life instilling in friends and neighbors.
To apply, visit: NewburyDems.org/scholarship.
