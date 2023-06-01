NEWBURY — Newbury Democrats will hold a caucus on Saturday June 10 at 10 a.m. at the Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
Four delegates and four alternates will be nominated and elected to attend the 2023 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23. Delegates from across the state will meet at the Tsongas Center in Lowell to adopt a party agenda or party platform.
The caucus is open to all Newbury Democrats, including “pre-registered” Democrats who were 16 years old by May 23. A resident may register as a Democrat any time up to just prior to the caucus, and any registered Democrat present at the caucus can be nominated or nominate themselves as a delegate to the convention.
Delegate selection will be gender balanced, and votes will be made in secret. In the spirit of inclusion, youth, minorities, and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates at their town or city caucus may apply to be “add-on” delegates at www.massdems.org.
In case of weather or technical difficulties, a rain date will be scheduled and published.
For more information about the Newbury Democratic Town Committee, visit www.newburydems.org.
