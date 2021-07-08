NEWBURY — Town Democrats will hold a caucus at Newbury Public Library on July 17 at 10 a.m.
A virtual remote attendance option will be available.
Four delegates and four alternates will be elected to attend the Massachusetts Democratic Convention on Sept. 25.
On that day, delegates from across the state will meet at the Tsongas Center in Lowell to adopt a new platform for the Massachusetts Democratic Party. A remote attendance option will be available to provide every delegate the opportunity to participate.
The caucus is open to all Newbury Democrats, including preregistered Democrats who turned 16 years old as of June 15. A resident may register as a Democrat just prior to the caucus.
Delegate selection will be gender balanced, and all ballots will be written and secret, according to a press release. In the spirit of inclusion, youths minorities and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be “add-on” delegates, either at their caucus or at www.massdems.org.
In case of extreme weather, the rain date is July 24 at 10 a.m. The library is at 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
For more information about the caucus or the Newbury Democratic Town Committee, including remote attendance options, visit www.newburydems.org.
