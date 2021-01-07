NEWBURY — The town clerk is reminding residents that dog licenses and parking permits, which both expired Dec. 31, should be renewed or purchased to avoid fines and fees.
Town Clerk Leslie A. Haley said licenses and permits may be purchased online at https://epay.cityhallsystems.com or by mail using the forms found at www.townofnewbury.org on the town clerk’s page.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the town offices are closed to the public until further notice.
Anyone with questions can email Haley at townclerk@townofnewbury.org or call 978-465-0862, ext. 314 or 315
