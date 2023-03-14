NEWBURY — As part of a long-term vision to create more opportunities for leisure, play and relaxation, the town’s Recreation Committee is working to create pickleball courts.
With funding from its budget, the committee plans to superimpose the legal dimensions of pickleball courts on top of the new basketball courts on Central Street, most likely using blue tape.
The money would cover costs for three portable nets, six sets of paddles with cases, balls and a storage trunk. As part of the pickleball discussion, the committee also considered possible access to a defibrillator at the fields.
The estimated cost for the project is roughly $2,000. The Council on Aging has already booked ahead to use the courts for a few hours per week once they are ready.
Pickleball, created as a children’s game on Bainbridge Island, Washington, in 1965, has become the fastest-growing sport in the country over the past three years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
Part of the game’s appeal are relatively low startup costs compared to other racquet sports; its accessibility to a wide range of age groups and fitness levels; and a short learning curve for rules and play.
The game consists of hitting a hollow plastic ball back and forth over a 36-inch net using a paddle. It can be played in singles and doubles formats. A pickleball court occupies one-third the space of a tennis court.
The committee needs about $22,000 to $26,000 to cover the cost of creating a master plan to guide its long-term vision for the Central Street recreation area.
It is tapping the expertise of Chris Huntress of Huntress Associates in Andover.
“We’ve been picking off things since we started years ago,” committee Chairperson David Broll said.
Broll noted that working on the field house and getting the basketball courts ready have been two key initial goals.
Now, he and his panel of volunteers look to provide the public with other recreational activities beyond playing and watching soccer and lacrosse. Completing one or two items per year should be possible, the group agreed.
The master plan would incorporate the fields, parking, walkway and basketball courts, as well as a new canoe launch, volleyball court, playground, bridges to the Triton Regional School District complex, a walking trail around the perimeter of the soccer and lacrosse fields, an electric vehicle charging station, a bike station, a public art area, and a spot for respite from the sun.
Compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act is also part of the plan. The new playground would be a top priority, committee members agreed.
Other topics discussed at the Recreation Committee meeting last week included a discussion of the need to better educate the public about keeping dogs off the playing fields and cleaning up after pets on public land.
