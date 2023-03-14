Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this morning turning to snow this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.