NEWBURY — The town's top firefighter announced his retirement on Thursday, leaving officials in the position of finding his successor this summer.
Douglas Janvrin Jr. said his last day on the job is Aug. 8, ending six years as fire chief, according to an email he sent to town officials.
"This was a very difficult decision which was not made lightly, but I feel as though it is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life," Janvrin wrote in an email. "I would like to thank all of you for your support and hard work over the last six years. I could not have done my job without it."
Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco said Janvrin will be missed and gave him credit for finishing the process of converting what was an on-call operation to what is now Newbury’s first municipal fire department.
The process had been started by Janvrin's predecessor, Nathan Walker. Walker succeeded William Pearson.
"I'm thankful for all his (Janvrin) service to the town of Newbury," Greco said, adding Town Administrator Tracy Blais will formally announce the move at Tuesday's board meeting.
Janvrin, who joined the department 36 years ago, did not return a phone call seeking comment. His salary is $107,814.
Blais, in an email, called Janvrin a "consummate professional."
"Chief Janvrin has provided tremendous leadership throughout his career, especially while he was chief," Blais said. "I’m very happy for Chief Janvrin and wish him much peace and good health in the next phase of his life."
