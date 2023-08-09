NEWBURY — Firefighters from across the region flocked to the Byfield fire station on Tuesday to celebrate the retirement of Newbury Fire Chief Doug Janvrin after more than three decades of service.
Among those wishing Janvrin well were Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown and Rowley Fire Chief Mark Emery. Janvrin remained at the station from noon to 2 p.m. before taking his final ride home.
Janvrin served with the Newbury Fire Department for 36 years, spending the final six serving as its leader. When asked about his career, Janvrin had a difficult time singling out highlights.
“I have so many, but it’s really just working with all the men and the women here. It has been an incredible experience and just seeing the brotherhood and the sisterhood, it’s just been amazing. It’s like a family,” Janvrin said.
He talked about how he plans to spend his retirement.
“There’s a bunch of stuff around my house. Looking forward to a little slower pace and spending time with family,” Janvrin said.
Janvrin added that he is excited to see how the department will grow following his departure.
“I really hope the next chief will bring it further than I did. I’m sure he or she will. It’s got great potential and I’m looking forward to seeing it grow. Whatever I could do to aid in that process, I’ll certainly be around still,” Janvrin said.
Deputy Fire Chief Wallace Ziehler, who will serve as interim chief until the town hires a successor, said he has worked with Janvrin since joining the department 36 years ago.
“I got on a little before him. Through his time in the career we’ve worked together, and I’ve been his deputy for the past six years as he’s been chief,” Ziehler said.
He shared his thoughts on serving as interim fire chief while the department looks for a permanent leader.
“I have a great support network from the members, fellow area chiefs, and Doug is going to be an invaluable resource for me,” Ziehler said.
Janvrin expressed confidence in Ziehler, saying his right-hand man will be an “excellent” interim chief.
“No doubt about that,” Janvrin said.
Ziegler said he appreciated Janvrin’s vote of confidence and then spoke about working with his former boss.
“We have the ability to be able to work together, bounce ideas off each other, support each other,” Ziehler said. “I’ve never worked for a better chief,” Ziehler said.
He noted a historic aspect of Janvrin’s time leading the department.
“He became chief under the Board of Fire Engineers, and during his tenure they passed legislation that changed the style of fire department management from the Board of Fire Engineers to a strong chief. So he was the last chief engineer for the Town of Newbury and he was the first strong fire chief of the time,” Ziehler said. “Nobody will ever do that again.”
Newbury Select Board Chair Alicia Greco thanked Janvrin for his many years of dedicated service to the town.
“I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors,” she said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.