NEWBURY — Local firefighters, with help from their Newburyport neighbors, made quick work of a house fire at 14 Hanover St. on Tuesday night.
Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin said a passerby spotted flames coming from near the front door about 6:30 p.m. The fire spread to an adjacent wall before firefighters extinguished the flames before they could extend into the house.
“A quick knockdown,” Janvrin said, adding that there were no injuries.
Firefighters were at the home for “a couple hours” with Salisbury and Georgetown firefighters covering Newbury’s station.
The homeowners, who were inside when the fire started, were allowed to return to the house later in the evening since Janvrin said there was little damage.
What caused the fire is still under investigation, he added.
The town’s online assessor’s database lists 14 Hanover St. as being built in 1950 and last assessed at $500,100. It is located close to the Lower Green and a Newbury fire station.
