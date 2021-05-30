Newbury Food Pantry finds new home, plans June 6 open house

NEWBURY – The all-volunteer First Parish Newbury Food Pantry invites the community on Sunday, June 6, to see its operation and learn how it plans to continue to serve 250 to 300 people each week after the church returns to in-person Sunday services.
The huge expansion of pantry operations to meet challenges posed by COVID-19 restrictions required use of the full church sanctuary, which meant using the church pews to help organize different types of food and grocery items for people who get food from the pantry.
To continue to serve residents of Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, West Newbury, Rowley and Ipswich, the pantry will move to a temporary site in Newbury until a new building on church property is completed in early 2022.
At the open house, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 20 High Road, volunteers will give pantry tours, highlight how the pantry has grown in response to local needs, and preview plans for the future.
Jane Merrow, a founder of the all-volunteer First Parish Newbury Food Pantry, said, “Seventy-five percent of our guests reside in Newbury and Newburyport. More than half are seniors. The pantry has been a lifeline for so many in our community, serving two-and-a-half times as many people as it did a year ago.”
One in 10 neighbors in the pantry’s service area doesn’t have a reliable source of healthy food, according to the Greater Boston Food Bank.
“The importance of this pantry to the residents in the area cannot be overstated,” said Afroz Khan, a councilor at large on the Newburyport City Council. “The pantry not only provides fresh produce, dairy, frozen meats and fish, dry goods and personal care products for all ages but it delivers more than 60% of its orders. The delivery service has been a source of profound relief to many seniors and other mobility impaired residents.”
The celebration of the Newbury Food Pantry’s service to the community will be outside and provide light refreshments, pantry tours, and conversations with founders and community leaders. The rain date is June 13.
Mike Morris (mikemorris.us), a well-known local “freestyle folk” musician, and Nicolette Nordin Heavey (nicolettestories.com), a local storyteller, will perform live at the open house. Our Secret Garden Preschool will open its playground during the event.
For more information, check the Pantry’s Facebook page @NewburyFoodPantry or email info@newburyfoodpantry.org.
