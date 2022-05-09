NEWBURY — If many hands make light work, it’s a key reason volunteers and a moving company made quick work of setting up the Newbury Food Pantry into its new, permanent home at the First Parish Church on High Road.
Plans were put into place starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the Hanover Street site. Volunteers were back at work at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, with men and women moving freezers, refrigerators and shopping carts into the new site behind the church.
Employees of ACE Cleanouts used a truck to move the heavy items, with volunteers from the church grabbing the carts and industrial equipment.
