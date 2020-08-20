NEWBURYPORT — Faced with a doubling of demand for help since the pandemic began earlier this year, the Newbury Food Pantry is seeking donations Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The pantry is at First Parish Church on High Road but the food donation site will be in the Central Congregational Church parking lot at the corner of Titcomb and Pleasant streets in Newburyport. The parking lot is on Pleasant Street.
The food pantry is asking for donations of crackers; cookies; boxed macaroni and cheese; toiletries and cleaning products in smaller sizes; dish detergent and laundry detergent in smaller sizes; fruit juices in individual servings as well as large ones; instant and regular oatmeal; any pasta meals in a can; pancake mix and syrup; mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard in smaller containers.
Volunteers at the donation site will be practicing social distancing protocols. Anyone with donations can just pull up and volunteers will unload them.
