NEWBURY – The Newbury Food Pantry is holding a food drive this Saturday to gather donations because of the large increase in the number of people in need of food.
The collection effort takes place from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Jan. 16 at First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High St.
Some of the items the pantry needs include baked beans, pork and beans, Ramen noodles, rice and pasta sides, spaghetti sauce, hot and cold cereals, cleaning products, paper products, canned pasta with flip tops, which are appreciated by senior citizens and hearty soups.
Also: tuna, Bisquick, sugar and flour, coffee and brownie mixes.
Gluten free products are always appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.