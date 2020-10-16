NEWBURY — The Newbury Food Pantry shut down its operations today, Oct. 16 — and possibly next week — as a precaution after one of its directors was informed she may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Jane Merrow, who co-directs the Newbury Food Pantry with Susan Boccuzzo, was at the pantry on Thursday with about 12 volunteers while food was being delivered. Later that day, she was told she may have been in contact with someone on Tuesday who tested positive for COVID-19. The shutdown was suggested by the Newbury Health Department.
The pantry is located at First Parish Church on High Road, and typically feeds between 250 and 300 individuals every Friday. Additionally, volunteers deliver food to about 80 households per week.
Merrow said that she has no symptoms but promptly was tested on Thursday; everyone who was present at the food delivery was told to self-quarantine until they test negatively for the virus.
"We're just closing on the cautionary side," said Merrow, adding that she did not come in contact with any food, but spent the morning breaking down boxes.
"Even though everyone had masks on and used socially distancing, we decided to take a precaution to keep everybody safe," she said.
Merrow said the pantry may be closed next Friday as an additional precaution.
Boccuzzo added that in the meantime, local patrons may have to seek food through other pantries such as Our Neighbors' Table in Amesbury and the Pettengill House in Salisbury.
"Word travels really fast in the food community," said Boccuzzo. "I'm positive if people knock on another door they will get their food."
While the pantry will not be able to give out any food that was delivered Thursday, Boccuzzo said that "nothing is going to waste." She said frozen food will go back into the pantry's freezers, dry foods will sit where they are, and produce will be stored or given out by Nourishing the North Shore.
"We are very thankful to our community, and we are just trying to play it really safe," said Boccuzzo.
