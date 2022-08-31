NEWBURY — A newly charged Municipal Building Committee was tasked with overseeing the design and construction of a 30-year solution to Newbury’s need for a Town Hall. The Select Board unanimously approved the five-member panel's mission last week, but not all town leaders approved of who was selected to serve on it.
Select Board Chairman Alicia Greco said she asked Town Administer Tracy Blais to write a proposal that was similar to what was approved for the last municipal building committee which oversaw the police station project completed in 2021. She said she felt it had served the town well.
The new committee has three voting members and two non-voting, advisory members. Its job is “to deliver plans for and construction of a town hall that meets the needs of the town of Newbury; and will address projected growth… over the next 30 years,” Greco read to her board, which then approved the language.
Greco then proposed seating the same three residents on this committee that managed the police station project –Bob Connors, Eric Svahn, and John Keller. Town Planner Martha Taylor and Greco’s colleague, Dana Packer, will fill the two advisory positions.
“Why are two members non-voting? If they are going to show up and do the work, they should be allowed to vote,” Select Board member Geraldine Heavey asked.
That prompted Packer to explain that there could be a perceived conflict of interest if Taylor voted because her office is located within the Town Hall. Having an even number on a board was not advisable for purposes of voting, Packer explained.
“Have we asked people–residents of the town who have an interest…whether or not they want to join?” Heavey wanted to know.
Noting that the solution to the need for a Town Hall was a “very, very highly talked about issue,” in the community, Heavey suggested it might be wise to infuse the process with “some fresh blood and not just recycle” members who had served before.
“The previous committee delivered us a project on time and under budget during COVID. The product they came up with was impeccable, Select Board member J.R. Colby countered.
“They are a rock star committee,” Greco added.
But Heavey pushed back.
"Rock stars do occasionally need a groupie. I think we should open it up to people who are really interested," she said, adding it felt it was important to convey "transparency and openness” to the public.
Greco said the panel will meet in public and must conform to all open meetings and public record law. As they did while serving on the previous building committee, Connors, Svahn, and Keller would again hold meetings at 7 a.m. in the Town Office hearing room –a comment that elicit chuckles and bemused looks from a few others on the board.
“Bring your coffee, Dana,” quipped Select Board member Geoff Walker.
The early start time of the previous committee was a source of frustration for some in the community who felt it prevented more of the public from attending and contributing their perspective. But meeting early in the morning before work was the time the members of the panel felt was most efficient and convenient for them.
Greco said she was not interested in considering other candidates for the committee.
“Right now this is the committee that’s on the agenda and this is who we’re voting for,” she told Heavey, who responded, “I just think Town Hall is the people’s hall and they deserve a voice on the committee.”
The committee's meetings will have time on the agenda for public comment, replied Greco. “ They will be able to participate just as they did before,” she said, then called for the vote.
In other business, the board agreed to seat a historic district study committee of three to seven members. This is the first step in the process to designate the Lower Green as an historic district. According to state statute, the board must get two candidate nominations each from the local historical society, Board of Realtors and American Institute of Architects.
The board approved a petition from National Grid and Verizon to install poles at Governor's Academy; and OK’d the transfer of a liquor license for 60 Fruit St. The owner of the Rusty Can is buying nearby space to refurbish and run as a convenience store and possibly take-out pizza. The petition must be reviewed by the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
Finally, Ahrie Shin was granted a new business license for a tattoo studio at 65 Newburyport Turnpike; and the state-run Coastsweep Beach program plans a clean-up on Plum Island on Sept. 18.
