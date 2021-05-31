NEWBURY — More than 200 residents from Newbury and Georgetown have signed an online petition aiming to halt plans to reopen the Larkin Road bridge to vehicular traffic.
The posting of the petition on change.org followed a discussion at a recent Planning Board meeting on the potential impact a proposed 10-unit open space residential development at 66 Parish Road in Georgetown could have on Newbury.
The property is entirely in Georgetown, but access to the new development would only be via Larkin Road in Newbury. Although the town counsel has informed her that Newbury has no jurisdiction in this case, town planner Martha Taylor brought the issue to the board because concerned residents were contacting her.
The portion of Parish Road that crosses into Newbury is known as Larkin Road. The bridge on Larkin Road is in serious disrepair and has been closed to traffic for many years.
During that time, residents living at both ends of the span have come to appreciate the more peaceful, traffic-free atmosphere. Repairs to the bridge — the majority of which is in Newbury — would involve widening it and repairing the Wheeler Brook culvert.
Taylor provided a brief history of the bridge, for which the permitting process began back in the 1990s but then “languished.”
In December 2015, consultant Nicholas Cracknell appeared before the Select Board on behalf of Livingston Development Corp., which was seeking to create a 10-lot subdivision on the 40-acre property — also known as the Old Wheeler Farm.
He proposed working with both towns to repair the culvert and bridge for bicycle and pedestrian travel only. At that time, the developer was willing to make “a modest contribution” to Newbury for the repairs.
But then-Select Board member Chuck Bear insisted that opening the bridge to vehicular traffic was a priority because it was an important double access for school buses and emergency vehicles in both communities. His colleagues agreed to seek more information from officials in the neighboring town before committing either way.
Eventually, town officials voted unanimously to support the proposed design for the bridge and the 21-by-10-foot culvert repair.
The Georgetown Planning Board granted Livingston Development Corp a special permit for the project in February 2018 and approval for an open space residential development that November. The land changed hands again recently with John Colantoni representing the new developer, Taylors said.
The Parish Commons development would include a privately owned and maintained roadway, according to documents provided by Georgetown town planner John Cashell.
The project affects 3.5 acres, with 6.7 total acres, as part of the 10-unit condominium association. Under the open space residential development proposal, the new developer is dedicating 33.4 acres for use as public open space. The Georgetown Conservation Commission would hold the deed on this portion of the property.
Led by Justin and Katherine Londergan, petitioners cite four major concerns with the project.
Safety on the narrow roadway is paramount. The street is used by walkers, people exercising their dogs and children at play. If opened to vehicular traffic, it would become a commuter cut through to the highway, they worry.
“Two cars can’t comfortably pass one another as it is ... and the town’s public works trucks have on several recent occasions hit and knocked down telephone poles when snow plowing,” one petitioner stated.
A possible reduction in home values and tax revenues, and impacts to wetlands and wildlife — including endangered species — are also concerns.
Petitioners raised red flags over what they feel is “an appearance of crony capitalism.”
“Neither Georgetown nor Newbury has considered repairing the bridge a worthy use of tax dollars for over a decade ... . Yet by appearances Georgetown is now engaged in quid pro quo with a real estate developer for a public works project in another town in order to access additional tax revenues for itself,” the petition states, adding, “There is no benefit to Newbury residents in constructing this bridge, and the costs are high.”
“The safety of children, the destruction of wildlife and essentially quality of life are at stake. The residents don't want this, listen to the people!” petitioner Lydia Quinn stated.
But at a meeting May 19, planning officials stressed that the open space residential development application for this project is before Georgetown officials, and there’s not much Newbury can do about it.
Taylor described it as an “unusual” situation that would require some negotiations. For example, a proposed water main that would serve the development in Georgetown is designed to run underneath the recently paved Larkin Road in Newbury. Local bylaws prohibit digging up a road for five years after it has been paved.
“We’re working to sort it out,” Taylor said. Residents were encouraged to email her their concerns at planningboard@townofnewbury.org so she can share them with others involved.
Construction is slated to begin within the next few weeks with work on the bridge to be completed by midsummer.
