NEWBURY — Ever since a new trailhead for the Clipper City Rail Trail opened on Parker Street, pedestrians, bicyclists and others have been forced to travel alongside the busy connecting road between Newbury and Newburyport toward the Route 1 rotary.
But armed with a recently approved $252,500 Shared Streets and Spaces grant, the town is looking to find a contractor to extend the rail trail from the trailhead to the rotary, according to Newbury Planning Director Martha Taylor.
Taylor called walking on Parker Street as cars and large trucks whizz by “not a great situation,” and said the town was thrilled to get enough money to put the project out to bid.
“I think it’s great, there’s a lot of excitement about this,” Taylor said, adding that another grant from MassTrails will be tapped to cover any monetary overages.
The town’s portion will link with another section underway by the developer of an adjacent multifamily complex off Parker Street, she added.
With any luck, and assuming there is a contract, paving could begin in October and completed five to six weeks later.
Geordie Vining, Newburyport’s senior projects manager for the Planning Department, said he was “really pleased” to hear about the latest milestone in what he called the Newbury Parker Street Trail project.
“That project is quite important for public safety; it is going to fill another critical gap in the corridor for all the pedestrians and bicyclists and dog walkers etc. traveling along there,” he wrote in an email. “The city and town and others have worked together for years to support each other to develop this off-road network, and construction of this section of trail will be another landmark.”
The Clipper City Rail Trail is roughly 3.3 miles long and wends it way through several areas of the city, including the South End, Cashman Park and March’s Hill. Visitors taking the train to the city can walk the trail from the Newburyport MBTA commuter rail to downtown and beyond. There is, however, a sizable gap at the Route 1 rotary preventing it from becoming a continuous loop.
That portion, according to Taylor, is under the purview of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Taylor said nailing down the grant money and preparing the project for bid has been at least 18 months in the making. She thanked Vining and others for their support in helping the town make it this far.
For years, Vining has been championing the Clipper City Rail Trail and is hopeful that once the state completes planned work on the Route 1 rotary and the surrounding area, the city’s dream of having a looped rail trail, a public space used and enjoyed by thousands of people, will come to fruition.
“A continuous path that is safe, enjoyable and welcoming for everybody,” Vining said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
