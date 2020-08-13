NEWBURY — The Planning Board and Selectboard met briefly Tuesday before continuing their joint hearing until Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
The hearing is being held to consider a request for a modification to a previously approved site plan and special permit for Newbury Golf Center.
The project is under construction on Scotland Road.
A site plan and special permit were issued to Erik Sorensen for the project in November 2017. But work stalled when a subcontractor cut a swath of trees beyond what was permitted by the approved plans.
Sorensen presented a mitigation plan to address the mistake in April 2018.
But several other setbacks — some of them self-imposed — ultimately resulted in both boards unanimously halting all activity on the site except for erosion and drainage control and stormwater management.
Inspection officials were authorized to take any action they deemed appropriate to address any violations, including daily fines.
Sorensen, a PGA professional, seeks to build the largest golf practice facility on the North Shore. His goal is to make the Scotland Road site the home of one of the top teaching facilities for the sport in New England.
The 27-acre center would offer a driving range with 30 mats, 10,000-square-foot grass tee, 3-acre short game area, 7,500-square-foot putting green, 7,500-square-foot chipping green and two bunkers.
Visitors may also purchase Richardson’s ice cream on a 5,000-square-foot patio with seats.
For more information on the proposal: www.newburygolfcenter.com.
