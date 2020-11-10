NEWBURY — A public hearing for Newbury Golf Center & Ice Cream, originally scheduled for Tuesday night, was continued to Jan. 12.
PGA professional Erik Sorensen, president of the Scotland Road golf center, was expected to present updates on the center's lighting during a joint public hearing of the Select and Planning boards.
The hearing, regarding an application for modifications to a previously approved site plan, had been continued from Oct. 14, but no progress has since been made. The hearing was extended by the boards to Jan. 12 to allow more time for those efforts.
The public hearing will take place at the Newbury Municipal Offices, second-floor hearing room, at 7:15 p.m.
Details will be posted at www.townofnewbury.org.
Prior to the public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, the Select Board met for regular business.
Town Administrator Tracy Blais revealed that the Byfield Community Arts Center at 7 Central St. will be closed until further notice.
The Department of Public Works director reported that a long ceiling joist band snapped, causing plaster to come down from the ceiling, Blais said.
The director is gathering estimates since outside contractors may be needed for at least part of the work, Blais explained.
