NEWBURY — The Newbury Golf Center will not have outdoor lights in the foreseeable future after two town boards met again Tuesday night to discuss modification requests to the site plans for the Scotland Road business.
The meeting between the Select Board and Planning Board was a continuation of a joint meeting Nov. 10 to allow more time for Newbury Golf Center President Erik Sorensen to find a lighting consultant for the site that would be approved by both boards. A lighting consultant was supposed to speak Tuesday but no agreed-upon consultant was present at the meeting.
“It kind of seems like lightning is coming off the table,” said Peter Paicos, chair of the Planning Board. Paicos said the site may just have to operate as a dawn-to-dusk operation before the board addresses the lighting issue again.
“It seems like we’ve been going in circles,” he said.
The lighting issue has been ongoing for Sorensen and the boards after months of back-and-forth discussions between the two.
Sorensen agreed to let the boards and town counsel Brian Winner choose the lighting consultant out of concern about possible bias if Sorensen picked the consultant.
The Planning Board and Sorensen ran into issues involving a lack of communication from the first consultant, leading to a second consultant being selected by the boards and Winner. Sorensen had concerns about the high cost of the second consultant’s estimate. The first consultant then came back with a higher estimate than what was proposed.
Planning Board member Larry Murphy said he didn’t understand how a few thousand dollars was holding up a project he said cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“I’m speechless,” he said. “We’re talking peanuts in terms of what the entire cost of the project was.”
During the discussion, Paicos gave resident Dale Williams time to speak despite the public comment period having passed.
“If I had a Merriam-Webster Dictionary, this would be defined as ‘paralysis,’” Williams said. “Do any of these boards care about business development in the town of Newbury?”
Paicos responded that the boards tried to work with Sorensen but to no avail.
“We did not have a hearing in November because we didn’t want to embarrass the applicant by asking, ‘Why do you not have a consultant?’” Paicos said. Paicos then ended the public discussion.
Winner said the boards would have three choices in regard to the permit. The Planning Board could deny the permit, approve the permit as proposed or approve the permit as proposed with provisions.
No decision on the three choices was made at the meeting. The hearing ended with the boards deciding to take up the lighting issue at a special meeting, but no date was announced.
A second hearing on the agenda regarding a site plan review application for 3 Newburyport Turnpike was continued by each board.
The Planning Board will take up the matter again Feb. 3 while the Select Board will review the issue Feb. 9.
