Newbury Golf Center receives approvals 

NEWBURY — After three years of hearings and several setbacks since the original special permit was issued, Newbury Golf Center & Ice Cream on Scotland Road is back on track following approvals Tuesday night from the Planning Board and Select Board.
PGA professional Erik Sorensen, president of Newbury Golf Center & Ice Cream, was originally issued site plan approval and a special permit to construct the facility in November 2017, but issues soon arose when a subcontractor illegally removed a large section of trees beyond the permitted work area, affecting some wetlands. The town issued a cease-and-desist letter in April 2018.
In August, Sorensen received provisional approval for an application for modifications to the special permit.
The Planning Board unanimously approved the application for modifications to the site plan review Tuesday during a joint meeting with the Select Board.
As one of the conditions for approval, exterior lighting of any kind — except for lights installed on the pro shop and ice cream building — will not be permitted for the foreseeable future.
Town officials and Sorensen have discussed lights for several months, but could not come to an agreement on hiring a lighting consultant.
Following the Planning Board's vote, the Select Board unanimously voted to approve the application for modifications to the special permit with conditions.
The conditions include Sorensen consulting a bird expert when finalizing his landscaping plan due to the center's proximity to the Common Pasture on Scotland Road. Another condition requires the ice cream to be made within 25 miles of the center. The homemade ice cream is already sourced from Richardson's Farm in Middleton.
In addition, all Newbury residents under age 18 must be allowed to participate in driving range clinics for free. The center must host seven free clinics each year for local youths, or approximately one clinic a month from April through October.
All members of the Triton Regional School District golf team will be permitted to use the driving range for free as their home practice facility.
The center must provide vocational jobs to Triton students based on recommendations from district personnel.
Sorensen must also establish an annual scholarship to award to a graduating senior on the Triton golf team for use toward postsecondary educational pursuits. A one-day fundraiser would be held annually during golf season.
The recipient must be someone, chosen by the golf coach, "who exhibits exemplary sportsmanship, community responsibility and/or leadership and promise to the sport of golf."
Though the free clinics, free use by the golf team, jobs for local teens and establishment of a scholarship are conditions set by the board, it was Sorensen who initiated these ideas when he proposed the project.
With no exterior lighting, the center must cease operations an hour after sunset. The original condition was 30 minutes after sunset, but Select Board member Mike Doyle, who wanted the applicant to have longer business hours and permission to have exterior lighting, moved to amend that condition to an hour after sunset.
Speaking by phone after the meeting, Sorensen said the community's support has been critical in receiving these approvals. The center opened in August.
"Our lesson programs have been a success," he said. "Every program we run has a waiting list, so it's been well-received by the community."
The center was recently recognized by Golf Range Association of America as one of the "Top 50 Stand Alone Ranges."
Sorensen also thanked town officials, including Planning Director Martha Taylor, Planning Board Chair Peter Paicos and Select Board Vice Chair Alicia Greco for their efforts throughout the process.
"I want to thank the town for seeing this project to the finish," he said.
For Sorensen, the next step will be working with the town to find a solution for exterior lighting.
For more information on the golf center, visit www.newburygolfcenter.com.
