NEWBURY – The Newbury Republican Town Committee will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn by the Civil War statue by the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St.
The committee will be discussing how to help candidates with stand outs, signs, and other things in the upcoming primary and general elections.
The meeting will be held, weather permitting. Those attending are asked to bring a chair and plan to practice social distancing. All are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.