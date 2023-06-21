NEWBURY - The town of Newbury is hosting an open house on Wednesday, June 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Newbury Senior Center to officially recognize the retirement of Assistant Finance Director/Town Accountant Eileen DeVeau. Light refreshments will be served. Community members, friends, colleagues and others are invited to attend and wish her well. The senior center is located at 12 Kent Way, home of the town's offices.
editor's pick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.