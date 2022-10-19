NEWBURY — About 60 people turned out to Tuesday's Senior Center Open House event held at 12 Kent Way.
Among those attending were Newbury police Deputy Chief Patty Fisher, Town Administrator Tracy Balis and Selectman and Selectman Geoffrey Walker. Refreshments were provided by Buttermilk Bakery and Cider Hill Farm while Sergei Nokikov performed.
After decades of calling Newbury Elementary School home, the Council on Aging’s Senior Center recently moved into the municipal office complex off Kent Way.
The newly renovated center, in Suite 100 at 12 Kent Way in the Byfield section of town, offers a reception area; a large gathering room for programs and presentations; a smaller activity room; a private room with a computer and phone for consultations; a kitchen to prepare and serve meals; and office space for staff.
