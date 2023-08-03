NEWBURY — Colonial Power Group Inc.’s Mark Cappadona will host an informational session on the proposed Community Choice Power Supply Program Aggregation Plan on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 12 Kent Way, Byfield, in the second-floor hearing room
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 4:58 pm
