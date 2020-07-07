NEWBURY – The town took a step toward more transparency last month with the installation of an online Transparency Center.
Powered by ClearGov -- a provider of online budgeting and communications software for local governments -- this initiative translates complex government financial data into infographics, which ultimately should foster clarity and accountability in local government, according to a recent press release.
“The town of Newbury believes that financial and operational transparency is the cornerstone of good government and strong, sustainable communities,” the press release states.
The initial cost for the software, set up and training was $16,350, with maintenance expenses including the transparency and budgeting software costing $12,750 annually. The Select Board's expense account is funding the initiative.
Visitors to the site can access an interactive breakdown of the town's finances, as well as insights into detailed demographics, revenues, expenditures, debt and much more. Residents can track how funds are generated and allocated, and better understand how the annual budget impacts community programs and services. The Center is also user friendly for people with disabilities who rely on assistive technology, such as screen readers and voice recognition software, notes the statement.
"We are proud to have taken this step toward a more open and accessible government and we’re excited to make this experience available to our community members," said Selectboard Chair JR Colby. “The Transparency Center will make it easy and convenient for interested residents to stay informed."
Town Administrator Tracy Blais said the best way to learn more about this new resource and the town’s finances is to go online and explore.
"We hope residents will visit (The Transparency Center) to see their tax dollars at work,” she said.
The site can be accessed via a clickable banner on the town website at www.townofnewbury.org
