NEWBURY — Newbury Town Library has canceled all programs through the end of April, effective immediately.
This includes all community bookings of the library’s meeting rooms, but the library will remain open.
A page on the library website (newburylibrary.org) contains emergency information about COVID-19, how to avoid scams related to the coronavirus, and how to talk to children about it.
“Our primary concerns are safety and doing all that we can to limit the spread of this virus and protect our community,” stated a library press release issued Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.