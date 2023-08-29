NEWBURY — Newbury Town Library presents "Fun With Doodles: Starry Night" for adults on Sept. 9 from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. in the Lois M. Anderson Community Room.
Get inspired by Van Gogh’s famous painting, "Starry Night", and create a doodle doppelganger with lines, patterns and color. Calligrapher Debby Reelitz will guide participants.
Reelitz is a professional calligrapher in North Granby, Connecticut. She was introduced to calligraphy by her fifth-grade teacher and dabbled in it for years until opening her own calligraphy studio in Chicago and then moving to Connecticut.
For more than 25 years, Reelitz has been a professional lettering artist – creating awards, gifts, commissions, chalkboards, writing on walls and engraving, along with teaching.
For more information: letteringdesign.com. The library is at 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
