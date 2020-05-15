NEWBURY — Town employees are reporting back to work after telecommuting from home since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although town buildings remain closed to the public.
Town Administrator Tracy Blais, who is working with department heads and others to orchestrate a phased-in reopening, told selectmen the reopening is based on data-driven decisions with the goal of keeping the public and employees as safe as possible. But she warned that no plan comes with zero risk.
“We will be vigilant and — with time — open to the public by appointment only,” Blais said. The final phase is to fully open with mandatory safety standards in place. Should the town start to see a resurgence in infections, the plan is to go back to the previous phase.
“It may not be a linear progression,” Blais said, noting her appreciation for the sacrifice, patience and kindness of Newbury residents.
Emergency Management Director Michael Reilly, who is also the police chief, praised Blais, Fire Chief Doug Janvrin and Health Agent Deb Rogers for their efforts during these difficult months, saying, “We have a nice crew. I considered ourselves pretty lucky.”
The town has a confirmed new case of coronavirus and one person awaiting test results.
“I’m just thrilled we have under 10,” Reilly said, noting that Newbury is below average in the region for COVID-19 cases.
Reilly reported overcrowding in the Plum Island Airport parking lot last weekend, which police worked with the airport manager to control.
He noted that the beaches remain open for transient use only, such as walking and jogging.
“So if you are on the beach — move,” Reilly said. Golf courses are also open.
In other business, selectmen agreed to further extend the Town Meeting date from June 9 to June 23. Originally slated for the end of April, the annual session was postponed due to the pandemic.
“I don’t think we will be able to hold Town Meeting in June,” Selectwoman Alicia Greco said. “That’s my feeling — I don’t have a crystal ball.”
Colleague Geoff Walker noted that whatever happens, Triton Regional School District towns will all “be in the same boat.”
Selectman Damon Jespersen said incremental postponements are the way to go. On Wednesday, the town announced the annual session will take place in the 800-seat Triton Regional High School auditorium on June 23 to allow for adequate social distancing.
Blais is developing a “one-twelfth” budget in case the operating budget is not approved by the start of the next fiscal year July 1.
Selectmen will hold remote office hours for residents on the last Saturday of each month, using the following schedule: May, Jespersen; June, Doyle; July, Greco; August, Colby; and September, Walker.
The annual town election is June 16 from noon to 6 p.m. Town Clerk Leslie Haley said her office has already received requests for and issued 1,191 early voting ballots.
Since turnout for the annual election typically averages 1,350 voters, Haley believes the abbreviated polling hours should be sufficient. Disposable masks, gloves and pencils will be available for voters at the polls.
Jespersen proposed posting a sign in Newbury around the date of Triton’s graduation to congratulate the town’s seniors, who will not be able to participate in a commencement ceremony in person this year.
“I think it’s really rough for the students not to have that experience,” he said.
A public hearing for the Newbury Golf Center on Scotland Road was continued without discussion to June 2. Selectmen went into executive session to discuss collective bargaining for public works employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.