HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission has appointed Jerrard Whitten of Newbury as its new executive director.
Commission Chairman Robert Snow said in a press release that Whitten “brings considerable planning and economic development experience along with strong regional relationships. Jerrard has significant knowledge and understanding of the Planning Commission’s work as he has been an integral part of the organization since 1995.”
Whitten has been a key contributor to the commission for 26 years and has extensive experience in community planning, economic development, environmental management, information technology and transportation systems, according to the release.
Prior to being named executive director, he served as geographic information system and information technology manager for the commission.
The commission contracted with Community Paradigm Associates and its principal, former Lowell City Manager Bernard Lynch, to recruit candidates for the position. Whitten was selected from 22 applicants.
In the release, Written said, “For years, I have seen the extraordinary quality of work accomplished by my colleagues at the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and appreciate how they embrace the organization’s commitment to helping this region thrive. I recognize what a privilege it will be to serve as executive director and am excited to continue working with this dedicated team on behalf of all the municipalities we serve.”
Whitten previously worked as an environmental planner for the commission, economic development/information technology consultant for Inteco in Caguas, Puerto Rico, and as a project manager for Jackson Estuarine Laboratory in Durham, New Hampshire.
He is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a master of science in resource administration and management and a bachelor of science in resource economics.
