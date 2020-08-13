NEWBURY — Residents of Cottage Road and their neighbors on High Road vow to get to the root of why five maple trees in their neighborhood were to be cut down.
At a public hearing to discuss the trimming and removal of shade trees held July 29, Tree Warden Tim Lamprey announced his recommendation to remove the five maples near 2 Cottage Road.
“From a distance, they all look good but they all have some degree of rot in them,” he said. Splits in the trunks and branches falling near a school bus stop were also a public safety concern.
With Lamprey acknowledging “hundreds” of trees in town needing removal, those who attended the virtual meeting wanted to know why these particular trees were prioritized.
"It’s trees like these — with the old stone walls at their base — that remind all who pass that we live in Newbury and not Newton," said High Road resident Brett Mitchell.
The trees offer a habitat for birds and animals, purify the air, mitigate climate change impacts, provide shade, and are part of the rural landscape, neighbors said. And for decades, one tree has displayed postings on whether Newbury’s clam flats are open.
They also offer a natural buffer from the housing development under construction on 5.6 acres of historic land at 277 High Road.
Abutting the Lower Green, the Plummer Homestead was the site of Newbury’s first settlers in 1635 and home to 11 generations of the Plummer family. The land was taken out of agricultural restriction and put up for sale last year.
Despite an effort by abutters — including several who spoke at the tree hearing — the Selectboard decided it wasn’t economically feasible to preserve the historic space by acting on the town’s right of first refusal and buying the land.
Developers Mark Depiero and John Morris bought the parcel for $1.6 million and the Plummer family home and barn for $500,000, with a plan to build five single-family homes, renovate the homestead, and turn the barn into a separate dwelling.
But Depiero hasn’t been a good neighbor, according to the abutters. The project has involved clear-cutting trees on the property, causing plumes of dust "literally two stories high" that has infiltrated cars and houses nearby, they said.
Workers for the developer removed a swath of vegetation in the town’s right of way. “I’d like to see him replace some of that,” said resident Katy MacIntosh.
Michelle Augeri, who led the attempt to preserve the homestead, said she thinks Lamprey is "a pawn in a battle that’s going on in our neighborhood."
She said Depiero told abutters that no matter how they fight him, he’ll get to do whatever he wants.
"He wants those trees down — he’s using you and the town to do it," she told Lamprey, adding that "Mark Depiero has the town in his pocket."
Given the tree warden’s limited budget, Jessica Brown questioned why these trees were being prioritized.
When Lamprey responded that his determination was based on their potential risk to the public, Brown answered, "We’ve lived here 25 years and never seen these concerns raised. It’s very interesting timing."
"The optics are not good," Augeri said. "I just can’t believe, at this point — given what I have been through — that this isn’t because Mark Depiero said these trees need to go. For the peace of mind of this neighborhood, we’re going to need to know that an objective third party looked at this."
Lamprey agreed to follow up with the town administrator to set up a third-party analysis.
Under state law, if the tree warden receives written objections to a planned tree removal, the Selectboard makes the call. Lamprey read into the record 18 emails he received, all opposed to cutting down the trees. Selectmen will take it up Aug. 25.
"I don’t believe it is right or in the interest of the entire community to remove such majestic trees simply to appease the short-term interest of the developer or any individual," said Glenna Etheridge.
“Trees have a lifespan,” Lamprey said. "The town of Newbury is blessed to have a lot of old trees and the town of Newbury is cursed to have a lot of old trees."
