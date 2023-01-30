NEWBURY — Nomination papers for the annual town election will be available in the town clerk’s office beginning Wednesday.
The following positions will be available: Board of Assessors, one three-year term; Board of Health, one three-year term; constable, one four-year term; fish commissioner, one three-year term; library trustee, two three-year terms; moderator, one three-year term; Planning Board, one three-year term; Select Board, two three-year terms; town clerk, a one-year term; tree warden, one three-year term; Triton Regional School Committee, one three-year term; trustee of the First Settlers Burial Ground, one three-year term. Forty certified signatures are needed and papers must be returned to the town clerk by March 21 at 5 p.m.
Commercial shell fishing applications for 2023-24 will also be available at the town clerk’s office beginning Wednesday. Completed applications, along with the annual fee, will be accepted until March 1 at 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the town clerk at 978-465-0862, ext. 314/315, or email townclerk@townofnewbury.org.
