NEWBURY — The Conservation Commission is negotiating a new agricultural license for Great Meadow Farm on Orchard Street to be held by the same family that may have cut hay and maintained that town parcel for several decades.
The town bought the property on July 6, 1984, for $120,000 and reimbursed $94,000 by the state.
The commission was charged with managing the property and negotiating an agricultural license, according to Town Administrator Tracy Blais.
William Colby, who ran Colby Farm for 60 years before he died of cancer Dec. 26, was reportedly the longtime tenant who maintained the conservation land.
Conservation Agent William Holt could only locate an agricultural license from June 1, 2004, to Nov. 30, 2008, in town records, but Colby's son, JR, said he recalled it beginning about 1993-94 and continuing through last year.
When asked if it was safe to assume William Colby maintained the property for close to 30 years, Blais said neither she nor Holt could speculate due to a lack of records.
The total rental fee for the 2004-08 agreement was $500, payable in annual installments of $100, according to Blais. It is not clear if other payments were made over the years as well.
The town benefited from this agreement because William Colby maintained the fields and the perimeter path, cleared branches and fallen trees from the property, and plowed the driveway and parking areas.
Colby also baled the hay, but could only do so after July 15 each year to protect nesting birds on the conservation land.
Following Colby's death in December, the Conservation Commission began negotiations to initiate a new agricultural license with his widow, Lisa Colby.
"Town counsel has advised that the Conservation Commission can assign this license without a public bid process due to the low value of the agreement," Blais said.
The commission and Blais will carry out the process. Holt will keep all records, including any insurance certificates provided by the tenant. He will also be responsible for ensuring all terms of the agreement are met.
JR Colby, who chairs the Select Board and runs Colby Farm alongside his wife, Elizabeth Knight, and his stepmother, Lisa Colby, said he does not have any involvement in the Great Meadow Farm agreement.
"That's always been his deal," Colby said of his late father. "I have nothing to do with it. We run two separate businesses. We have two separate tax ID numbers, two sources of income. I wasn't his employee and he wasn't mine."
He accused Tony Matthews, the husband of Planning Board member Leslie Matthews; Joseph McDonough, the husband of Select Board member Gerry Heavey; and town resident Jack Rybicki of "spreading misinformation" about the property due to politics.
In emails to The Daily News and on social media, Rybicki and others questioned if JR Colby had a conflict of interest in regard to the agreement and his position on the Select Board. They also questioned the low price of the agreement – $100 per year – alleging that the sale of hay harvested there would produce thousands of dollars in profit.
"It really hurts me and my family that no less than a month after my father dies, this gets weaponized and turned into a political tool with no basis in fact or reality," JR Colby said.
He explained that the hay his father baled each year at Great Meadow Farm did not have any monetary value because of the timing when it was cut. Instead, his father used the hay to feed his cows.
"Because it's a late cut, the hay doesn't have the nutritional value or the monetary value that an early cut would," Colby said, adding that it is more suited for cows or goats because of its low quality.
The Conservation Commission will continue discussion of the agricultural lease at its meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, visit www.townofnewbury.org/conservation-commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.