NEWBURY — Planning officials are signaling that traffic impact on the neighborhood would be a key factor in determining whether to issue a special permit for a 24-hour gas station, convenience store and drive-thru window on Central Street.
At a continuation of a public hearing held earlier this month to consider a special permit request from Anthony Guba of A.L. Prime Energy, the Planning Board heard feedback from consultant Gary Herbert on a traffic study conducted near the property at 23 Central St.
The property is owned by Ronald and Edna Pearson of R & E Realty Trust. The site, occupied by a single-family home, is zoned for commercial highway use and within 400 feet of the easterly on- and off-ramps serving Exit 55 of Interstate 95.
“I am not going to try to understate the impact for the area,” Herbert said.
If the plan is implemented as designed, he predicted a rise in motor vehicle crashes and said use during peak hours in the morning and at night would be “pretty substantial.”
“That’s an impact people will notice,” he said. With a majority of traffic for the business coming off Route 95, the biggest impact would be near Fruit Street.
“There will be a lot more traffic out there than there is now,” Herbert said. He suggested implementing traffic calming and mitigation measures.
“It’s going to be something the community has not experienced before,” said board member Leslie Matthews.
Noting that Central Street has “traffic at all times” and A.L. Prime would most likely post signs on the highway about the gas and food options, Matthews said she was worried the 24-hour business would attract truckers coming off the highway and high school students swinging by to grab their morning cup of coffee.
The public safety aspects for the neighborhood have not been adequately considered, she said, stressing concern for people walking and driving as well as attempting to cross the street.
“I don’t see it,” she said.
“We’re not trying to build a truck stop,” Guba said. He noted that a crosswalk is part of the design.
Revisiting a suggestion made by Chairman Peter Paicos during the initial hearing Sept 6, board member Woody Knight favored moving the store to the front of the lot and placing the canopy for 12 fuel pumps in back.
Guba said his team considered moving the station to the rear and having traffic enter and exit on Fruit Street but found it could not be done. He acknowledged that traffic levels would increase but at an acceptable rate.
The development site is approximately 42,891 square feet. The convenience store would have a drive-thru window for serving coffee and doughnuts, with up to 18 vehicles able to line up before reaching the street.
Reversing the location of the gas pumps and store on the site would keep most of the activity and lighting to the rear of the property, which abuts commercial land, Paicos said, adding that his configuration would allow for vehicles in the line.
Neighbors who spoke during the hearing noted that the traffic study was conducted in August when schools were not in session.
Janet Nicolaison and Kathleen Spurling pointed out to the board that chickens and wild geese coming up from the river hang out on a corner near the site. The area is already unsafe for bicyclists and pedestrians, and traffic from Georgetown is poised to increase once repairs to the Larkin Road bridge are completed, said Spurling, a 31-year resident of Byfield Village.
Jacob Murray warned that Central Court is already a “very dangerous intersection.” He called for a flashing sign to identify where the Triton school bus stops on the opposite side of the road.
Chris Murphy said the area would suffer from an increase of people “coming off 95 who don’t live here ... who aren’t invested in this community.” A gas station gives a negative connotation to the way he feels about the community.
Board member Larry Murphy recused himself from the session.
The board continued the hearing to Dec. 2 at 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.