NEWBURY — Selectmen and the Finance Committee met remotely Tuesday to review 23 warrant articles for the annual Town Meeting, including four proposed via citizen petition.
While a majority supported most of the warrant requests, they rejected the articles submitted by citizen petition.
The warrant includes a proposed $ 21,001,209 operating budget —1.6% more than the current spending.
“A modest increase for sure,” said selectmen Chairman JR Colby. Town Administrator Tracy Blais called projections for revenues next year “bleak.”
She’s hoping money the town receives as part of the federal coronavirus response bill — known as the CARES Act — will eventually be approved for use as revenue replacement.
Town officials recommend voters add $100,000 to the stabilization account — bringing the balance to $746,000. Selectman Michael Doyle cast the only opposing vote.
“There’s enough in the fund; I don’t always agree on how they spend it,” he said after the meeting.
Doyle joined the Finance Committee in voting against a proposed $90,000 basketball court on Central Street.
“Probably not the best use of $90,000 at this time,” said committee member Tom Howard. Others saw value in the plan and said voters should have their say.
Colby and Doyle voted against a call to adopt the state’s Stretch Energy Code, which would help the town in its quest for Green Community status and make it possible to receive related state grants. Doyle said he needs to learn more, while Colby cited the possible impact on construction costs.
Three of the citizen petitions related to transferring money from town coffers were unanimously rejected by the Finance Committee.
Chair Marshall Jespersen plans to invite petitioners to a meeting Wednesday so they can give their reasons for the articles. Committee members may then decide to change their votes, he said.
The three articles call for transferring $1 million from the Town Hall project account into free cash, transferring $500,000 from free cash to the operating budget for fiscal 2021, and limiting any increase in next year’s budget to 2.5% of the current budget.
A majority of selectmen thought the Town Hall project account should stay as it is because it is a facility problem that still needs addressing. Doyle abstained, saying he needed more information.
Using free cash to support the operating budget is “a one-time, feel-good solution,” Colby said.
“That’s very poor fiscal planning,” Greco said.
Doyle and Geoff Walker abstained. “I want to see what they say to FinCom,” Doyle said.
Selectmen voted against mandating the budget stay within Proposition 2½ limits, with Greco speculating that doing so might be illegal.
A fourth petition calls for selling the property at 31 Plum Island Blvd, which voters purchased at Town Meeting. But at a subsequent Town Meeting, they decided not to spend the money needed to renovate the property into seasonal bathroom facilities. Doyle was the only selectman in favor.
“The town needs a permanent solution,” Greco said.
When Finance Committee member Kavy Yesair expressed concern that the petition articles came at the end of the warrant and would be addressed after many voters already left the meeting, Greco urged her colleagues to move the requests to the beginning.
Otherwise, “a small faction can sway the fiscal soundness of the town,” she said.
Colby was against making any rash changes to the warrant that night, but a majority agreed with Greco.
Town Meeting is scheduled for June 23 at 7 p.m., in the Triton Regional High School auditorium, 112 Elm St.
Participants must wear masks and practice socially distancing.
“We’ll also be distributing the sanitized response clickers in baggies that include an alcohol wipe,” Blais noted.
