NEWBURY — An orange X marks the spot on eight Norway maple trees on Newman Road that could be felled at any time.
Although the proposed removal of these trees was appealed following a legally required public hearing held by Tree Warden Tim Lamprey on Oct. 31, a consultant whom he sought out upheld his opinion that the trees were a public safety hazard and needed to go. The Select Board approved removal of the trees at an appeal hearing last week.
The maple trees are planted at the edge of a pasture owned by the Trustees of Reservations, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting places of ecological, scenic and historic importance – including Old Town Hill.
Lamprey has marked 42 trees on town property for removal – 72 trees overall when those on private property whose owners have authorized the action are included. Trees scheduled for removal are marked with an orange X; while those needing pruning are marked with a blue line. Pruning or removal are also slated for trees on Boston and Coleman roads, Parker and Low streets, and Plummers and Austin lanes.
The targeted Norway maples are among others on the road, which together create a lush canopy many residents feel typifies the allure of Newbury’s rural landscaping.
“The proposed removal would totally destroy the viewscape so familiar to many town residents and visitors to Old Town Hill,” said David Powell, who has served as property steward for Old Town Hill for more than 30 years.
Lamprey, who has been monitoring the status of these trees for five years, acknowledged that people will be unhappy when they are gone, but stressed that the 95-year-old plantings have “unfortunately” outlived their useful life. Noting numerous accidents – and even deaths – related to falling trees and branches in places like Abbington, Andover, and Sunapee, New Hampshire.
Lamprey recounted a personal story to emphasize why he feels so strongly about public safety on this topic. He recalled receiving a phone call from his daughter who was in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.
While training for a marathon on a rail trail in Epping, New Hampshire, a falling tree knocked her over, breaking her leg and just missing her femoral artery.
“Seeing what she had to go through, I don’t want anyone in Newbury to have to go through that,” he said.
In his tree risk assessment report, consultant James MacArthur of Lynn found “the trees are greater than 60 years old and are in serious decline … ranging from extensive heart rot with only one live limb supporting vegetation, to trees with several live limbs and leaders that exhibit trunk and branch cavities, fruiting bodies, bark beetle damage, broken and dead branches, and seams from previous lightning and other weather condition stress fractures. Some trees have girding roots and others are covered in poison ivy.”
Powell called the plan to remove so many trees at one time from the popular scenic roadway too “radical” and criticized a process that puts Lamprey in the awkward position of having to “hire his own critic.”
“I’m not suggesting that Tim did anything that was not properly done,” Powell said. “All I’m suggesting is that certain areas of town are very sensitive areas publicly. To just march forward and stick up a notice is perhaps not the coolest way to do it.”
Lon Hachmeister, who along with several other people at the hearing served on a tree committee to improve the Upper and Lower greens a few years ago, urged the board to adopt a tree replacement plan prior to authorizing removal of these trees. The balance in the town’s tree replacement account is $57,000.
High Road resident Jessica Brown recommended taking a more holistic approach when considering changes to particularly significant or cherished viewscapes in town.
“I think that would give us a better process and bring the temperature down,” she said.
Peter Pinciaro, director of the Crane Estate in Ipswich, encouraged taking a phased-in approach when making changes that would affect the public as much as this will.
“Be deliberate; bring more people into the conversation; and have a renewal plan,” he urged.
Powell agreed.
“A phased approach is the way to go. It’s not a death alley for goodness sake,” he said.
But board member J.R. Colby viewed it differently.
“I’m very sentimental as to the way the town looks. I love Newman Road, like I love Scotland Road, like I love Orchard Street. These landscapes are very important to me,” he said.
Still, he has concluded the trees are significantly compromised and must go.
“I hate to say it. I didn’t want to say it. But they are that bad,” he said.
As a farmer, Colby rejected the phased-in approach.
“We need to plant a crop so we can have a crop for later generations,” he said. Having the trees grow together would be aesthetically important in the long run, Colby said.
The board denied Powell’s appeal, allowing Lamprey to proceed with his plan. Colby was selected as a liaison to work with the tree warden and the trustees to develop a tree replacement plan for the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.