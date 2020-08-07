NEWBURY — Town officials hope to meet this month with the architect who designed the new police station under construction on Morgan Avenue for his input on solving further space needs in the community.
At a meeting last week, the Selectboard agreed to invite principal Jeff Shaw of Context Architecture to attend a remote session scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. Ideas for a possible new or renovated Town Hall will top the agenda.
The continuation of a public hearing for the Newbury Golf Center is also slated for that day at 7 p.m. At the continuation last week, Selectboard members and planners discussed recent stormwater runoff issues and tree and shrub screening for the abutters of the center off Scotland Road. A site walk is planned for today at 8 p.m.
Board Chairman JR Colby told his colleagues Tuesday that the $170,000 annual bill to lease the space for the temporary Town Offices on Kent Way is part of what motivates him to want to find a permanent solution for Town Hall. The former location at 25 High Road is centrally located and where residents have gathered for most of its history, he noted.
“Part of the chemistry of the town is having our civic center at the (Upper) Green,” he said.
But Selectboard member Mike Doyle has received feedback from residents who say traffic and congestion at the corner of High Road and Morgan Avenue are a concern.
Given the current national economic downturn, colleague Gerry Heavey wondered if the town would be able to get the state funding it has received in the past and how that could affect Newbury’s financial situation.
“What’s our pocketbook going to look like a year or two from now?” she asked.
Selectboard member Alicia Greco favored using money already set aside to bring the project through the preliminary design phase — then wait for a year or so if necessary before construction. The town is in the last year of a three-year lease agreement for the Kent Way offices with an option to renew.
In other business, the board accepted with gratitude $100 donations from Alfred and Sandra Bellows for the Police Department and Robert Partridge for the World War II memorial.
Tommy Volpone had his Eagle Scout project approved — the installation of five to six handicapped-accessible tables at the Central Street fields. He hopes to raise the $100 per table needed through donations from area businesses and others. Doyle suggested that board members chip in to sponsor a table.
At Heavey’s suggestion, the Information Technology Department will set up individual email addresses for any board member who wants one. Selectboard members are legally required to save all emails they receive in their role as elected officials.
Thomas Howard was appointed constable until the next election. Howard lost his bid for the seat this spring to Reagh Atkinson, but Atkinson subsequently turned the post down.
The board executed a 20-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Main Street Newbury Solar 1 LLC for a 2.8-megawatt photovoltaic solar installation on two parcels on 12.1 acres known as the Yesair property. The town is to receive 80 payments of $8,750 on a quarterly basis each year. Greco and Colby recused themselves from the vote.
The Town Offices will open to the public by appointment only Sept. 8. Newbury has received $110,000 in pandemic funding to date.
The board recognized the long service to the community of Doug Packer, who recently retired as conservation agent.
No public comment was permitted at the board meeting.
