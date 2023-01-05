NEWBURY — Newbury is starting the new year with a new full-time police officer after Officer Katelyn Tully was hired by the Select Board in December, following a strong recommendation by police Chief Patty Fisher.
With Tully's swearing in ceremony taking place soon after her appointment, the Newbury Police Department now has 11 full-time sworn officers with one vacancy.
A member of the Haverhill Police Department for 5 years, Tully has passed the required law enforcement background checks including a psychological evaluation and an oral interview. She has completed the Municipal Police Training Committee’s basic training, is credentials as a trained School Resource Officer, and previously served in the Army National Guard. Tully received Haverhill’s 2020 Employee Excellence Award; and was selected top candidate for the Haverhill Police Department’s Behavioral Health Response Unit – a program Fisher notes is in its infancy in Newbury right now.
The position was first advertised in April 2022, but Fisher acknowledged the department had trouble filling it.
During the interview process, Fisher learned that Tully’s professional goals lineup with the department’s –both philosophically and in practice.
“She’s looking to work in a smaller, community-friendly police department,” Fisher said. “Everything about her makes her a well-rounded police officer…she is really in line with what I am looking for.”
Tully will earn a base pay of $26 per hour.
Member Geraldine Heavey stressed she was pleased a woman was being appointed to the position, to which Fisher replied, “I’m thrilled that she is such a qualified candidate.”
Noting that the town administrator, Select Board chairperson, and police chief are all women, Heavey’s colleague Geoff Walker contended that women appear to be well represented in municipal government in Newbury.
“They seem to be running the joint,” he playfully quipped with a laugh.
Prior to Tully’s appointment, the Select Board joined Newbury’s representatives at the State House; then-State Rep Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, and State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Glocuester; in officially recognizing recently retired police Chief John Lucey. Reading from official commendations, the two state officials lauded Lucey’s 36 years of service to the community’s safety and well being, telling him ”you have always been the person at Newbury Police Department that we could go to.”
“I was usually the guy who gives out citations –this is so weird,” Lucey said, as he gathered up the official recognitions.
“We sincerely appreciate your contributions,” said Chairperson Alicia Greco on behalf of the Select Board.
The board also declared as surplus two police vehicles – a 2009 Ford F250 and 2017 Ford Explorer. This action, who comes after a new police vehicle was recently purchased with federal funds, frees the vehicles to be sent to auction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.