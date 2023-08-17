NEWBURY — Local police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those responsible for shooting paintballs at random homes over the last 10 days.
Newbury police Deputy Chief Aaron Wotjkowski said the acts of vandalism have targeted houses across town, not in one specific area. Police were able to obtain a photo of the vehicle, seen on Main Street in Byfield, believed to be involved and posted it on its Facebook page.
“We’re looking to have the vehicle (photo) circuited as much as we can,” Wotjkowski said, adding although not unheard of, vandalism by paintball has happened before in town.
