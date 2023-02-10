NEWBURY — Once a month, senior citizens will have the opportunity to enjoy a morning cup of joe with their local police as part of a new program designed to increase the department’s connection to the community.
On Wednesday, the Newbury Police Department launched the Coffee with a Cop program with the Newbury Council on Aging.
Deputy Chief Aaron Wojtkowski and Officers John Baker and Katelyn Tully met with seniors at the Senior Center for the first of what is to be many visits.
The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the senior citizens they serve by allowing opportunities to ask questions and build relationships in a casual setting, according to a press release.
Council on Aging Director Cindy Currier said the Police Department contacted them about the program.
“They decided that they wanted to do a lot more community policing and reached out to us and asked if we would be open to doing a program,” Currier said.
She said the topic of conversation for the meeting Wednesday was the recent uptick in what police call “grandparent scams.”
The scams typically involve someone pretending to be a grandchild, niece or nephew calling an older person.
The caller states that he or she has been in a motor vehicle crash, arrested or some other situation where they need immediate financial help, often pleading with the older relative to send or wire a large amount money and asking that they not tell anyone else. about the situation. Scammers also may pose as a bail bondsman, attorney, court official or someone in law enforcement.
Sixteen seniors attended the event, according to Currier.
“We asked them what they wanted to learn about next time and they’re interested in talking about home security,” Currier said.
She said the topic was touched on briefly and that it will be elaborated on at the next gathering. She explained that they are scheduled to meet the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.
Currier said the feedback she received was positive for a couple of reasons.
“So No. 1, they felt like they got a lot of good information about the scams that are out there and some of the information was kind of astounding to them,” Currier said.
Meeting the officers was the other positive takeaway, she said.
“A lot of our folks end up calling 911 for any number of reasons, and if you’ve already had comfortable conversations in a less dramatic setting, when you do call 911 and that police officer shows up, it lowers the pressure of the situation,” Currier said.
These events will be posted in the monthly Council on Aging newsletter. The next Coffee with a Cop is scheduled for March 8.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
