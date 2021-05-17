NEWBURY — Where to locate parking for public trails and whether to include an affordable housing component as part of a new housing development on Coleman Road are topics for discussion at a Planning Board session later this month.
Concurrent public hearings for an open space residential development special permit and definitive subdivision plan applications for 15 Coleman Road will continue on May 26 at 7 p.m.
Applicant Tom Zahoruiko of Zendko LLC is entitled to a two-lot density bonus under zoning regulations because his project has committed 27.2 contiguous acres — or 86% of the site — as permanently preserved open space that includes public trails. He seeks approval for a seven-lot open space residential development.
Zahoruiko contends his plans meet and even go beyond the majority of objectives and he is anxious to proceed with the project.
But before voting on the applications, board members want to nail down some parking Zahoruiko is installing for use by visitors seeking to access the open space at the back of the property.
Zahoruiko’s proposal is to create four standard parking spots in the middle of an island cul-de-sac. Located near pedestrian access to the open space, it would still leave plenty of room for vehicles — including fire and rescue trucks — to circle around the roadway.
“It’s really, in my estimation, an ideal location,” he said.
But some on the board wondered if siting the parking closer to Coleman Road would be less intrusive to the new homeowners than drawing the public into the subdivision for parking would.
Board member Larry Murphy pushed for preserving the view from Coleman Road by keeping the country field open and installing signs to direct people to walk to the rear of the site.
Concerns were also raised about where to put an existing shed-type outbuilding on the lot. The shed, east of the barn, features a mixture of older and much newer architecture. Although the date of the older section is unknown, the original building has “some nice features, including a fireplace,” town planner Martha Taylor noted.
The outbuilding isn’t very well-positioned for the proposed layout of the project but when the developer sensed the town might not want it razed, he proposed instead to preserve at least the original portion of the shed by relocating it slightly southeast and closer to Coleman Road.
Suggestions were made about picking an alternate location, including perhaps near the entrance to the open space.
“That's a very different move; it creates a different challenge,” Zahoruiko said.
“It might end up being too fragile to move, in which case (Zahoruiko) is proposing to rebuild or replicate it,” Taylor said after the virtual meeting last week.
As it had previously, the board again pushed the developer to consider creating affordable housing units within a 17th century home on the property.
“I have a history of being creative. I have a history of being open-minded, but I don’t know if I could say right now that I can do that,” Zahoruiko told the board, stressing the “tremendous job” his team has done to meet as many criteria as possible.
The board has until June 17 —135 days from the day the open space residential development applications were filed — to render its decision.
In other business, the board continued until Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. a public hearing on a site plan review application for a 14-unit condominium development at 3 Newburyport Turnpike.
The project requests that 50% of the first floor be for commercial use, with the remaining half reserved for a tenant-only storage space or a gym. The developer plans to install two two-bedroom units on the second and third floors, with the remaining units having one bedroom each. Electric wall units would provide heat and air conditioning. There would be no elevator.
The site is approximately 1.67 acres, with 1.59 acres in Newbury and less than an acre in Newburyport, according to the project's engineer. The Conservation Commission and the Select Board — as well as the City of Newburyport — have reviewed the plans.
Construction hours would run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, with no work on Sundays.
At a second public hearing slated for May 26, Gadsden Lane LLC will continue to discuss its plans to build four single-family homes and maintain two current homes in a manner consistent with the surrounding character and landscaping.
To see the Planning Board's web page, go to townofnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.