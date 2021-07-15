NEWBURY -- In one of the shortest sessions for the Planning Board in recent years, last week members took just 45 minutes to deal with several agenda items -- including two public hearings -- and began a discussion on whether to continue holding virtual meetings even as restrictions on gatherings are being lifted statewide.
Five months after he applied for Open Space Residential Development consideration, Tom Zahoruiko of Zendko, LLC, got final approval for his proposed subdivision of seven single-family homes at 15 Coleman Road. The project includes new and renovated construction at the former mink farm known as Witchstone Farm, near Governor's Academy. As part of the OSRD agreement, Zahoruiko is donating 82% of the property’s upland acreage to the town for open space in exchange for a density bonus of two lots in addition to the five lots he's permitted to build by right.
An OSRD special permit application submitted by DePierro, LLC, was continued to July 21 to provide time for lawyers for the town and the developer to coordinate more on the final decision. DePiero seeks to build 10 units on a site owned by Arthur and Sandra Costonis across the street from Tendercrop Farms and abutting a 20-year-old horse farm at 103 High Road owned by Kathryn O’Brien. O’Brien has threatened to sue the board if the project is permitted to go forward, saying, in part, that noise levels will affect her horses. In a hearing process that has lasted more than a year, she and others voiced concerns, citing the long term negative impacts on abutters; the environmental implications from run off and other pollutants so close to the Great Marsh; disturbances to wildlife habitats and increases in traffic across from the already heavily trafficked Tendercrop Farm. DePierro is donating 77% of the land as open space and is not asking for any density bonuses as is his right under OSRD statutes. Next Wednesday's public hearing continuance is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.
Now that Gov. Charlie Baker has lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency, and businesses and municipalities have begun reopening to the public, the board has met twice in open session at the Town Offices on Kent Way. But with the Legislature leaning toward continued flexibility in how boards and committees may legally meet -- at least until next April -- Planning Board members briefly explored the possibility of continuing with virtual sessions or a hybrid of in-person and virtual meetings. The board is weighing the benefits of increases in participation from the public at virtual meetings over the past year and half, against the inefficiencies and detriments to the open meeting process that can result when elected officials and the people who elected them are not meeting face to face.
Member Woody Knight said he sees value in meeting in person again.
“It’s better than some of those 3-plus hour Zoom meetings we’ve had. It makes voting easier not being on Zoom,” he said.
“It does,” agreed colleague Leslie Matthews, “but I feel like a huge majority of the public gets left out.”
“Once the Legislature gets a grip on this, we’re probably going to see some sort of hybrid,” predicted Vice Chair Larry Murphy. According to Town Administrator Tracy Blais as of right now the Planning Board is the only board or committee considering maintaining some kind access to their meetings virtually.
In other business, the board approved a $271,320 Tripartite agreement as a form of performance guarantee for construction of ways and installation of services for Adam True of Gadsden Lane, LLC, and his subdivision at 217-221 High Road.
All members attended last week’s session at the Town Offices except for George Morse, who participated remotely.
