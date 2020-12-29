NEWBURY – The Planning Board is slated to resume its discussion of a proposed 10-unit subdivision on High Road early in the New Year.
Planners agreed this month to continue until Jan. 20 a public hearing on an Open Space Residential Design (OSRD) application known as Surrey Lane, located off 105 High Road. The virtual hearing will open at 7:15 p.m. and can be accessed through the Planning Board agenda on the town’s website, townofnewbury.org.
It was clear when the hearing opened earlier this month that several board members were uncomfortable with the yield plan that developer Mark DiPiero has relied on for his design. The yield plan designates the number of units a developer could build in a conventional subdivision where no zoning waivers are requested.
“This yield plan sets the base number of units for the OSRD,” said Town Planner Martha Taylor.
In this case, the proposed yield plan is for five, two-family dwellings -- a total of 10 units. DiPiero seeks to build 10, 2,800- to- 3,200-square-foot single family units as well as maintain the existing home at 105 High Road on 16.31 front acres of the property, to minimize disturbance to open space at the rear.
DiPiero is also requesting a bonus unit, bringing the total number of homes to 11. Open Space Residential Design regulations allow for an additional unit for every 10% over and above the required 50% of open space the developer sets aside. “As the project is providing 60.8% of the upland for open space the project is eligible for one additional bonus lot,” the application states.
Open Space Residential Design is a way communities can conserve open space, preserve unique and fragile wildlife habitats, maintain rural character and reduce sprawl by allowing for the same number of homes permissible in a conventionally zoned subdivision to be developed within a smaller area of the property.
By designing the development toward the front of the lot, more contiguous open space is retained at the back.
“The provided yield plan conforms to the potential zoning changes the Planning Board has drafted to be voted upon at Town Meeting,” according to the developer.
A new 900-foot private way off High Road will provide access to the homes, while at the end of cul de sac, a network of trails leads to marsh views toward Plum Island, according to the application.
“All the upland open space will be consciously accessible to the public with a network of walking paths and foot bridges providing access to the entire 60.8% of the upland open space area. The public open space will include about ¾ mile of walking paths though the upper field and large rear forested area. Three parking spaces will be provided at the end of the cul-de-sac for access to the trail network,” states the application.
But residents who attended a recent virtual session voiced concerns over DiPiero’s plans. “The people do not want subdivisions,” said Kathryn O’Brien, of 103 High Road. David Powell of Newburyport called the plans “trying to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.”
DiPiero said O’Brien was disgruntled because he opted not to buy her property on which he said she had proposed he build 20 homes. “That’s how much she worries about the neighborhood,” he said.
“There isn’t a bit of truth to what Mr DiPiero said,” O’Brien responded, “I don’t want a subdivision there.”
“I don’t want to get into a’ he said/she said,’” said Planning Chair Peter Paicos, noting that his board was in the initial process of information-gathering, but would eventually address all concerns.
“Nobody likes this plan,” said Planner Larry Murphy. Still, he said he felt it was beyond the board’s purview to “impose a marketability test on a subdivision that comes before us.”
Members agreed to ask the town counsel to meet with the developer’s attorney prior to the January meeting to dig into whether the proposed yield plan is legally compliant.
“At this point I am not ready to move forward,” Planner Leslie Matthews concluded.
The board also approved a draft decision with administrative revisions as deemed necessary by staff and closed the public hearing on a definitive subdivision plan application submitted for 23 Shandel Drive Extension. The project proposes installing a single family home with access from a 50 foot right of way to Shandel Drive in Newburyport. Owner/applicants are Scott and Patricia Kinter, of 1 Lancaster Roadd, Newburyport, and Christopher and Sarah Harrison, of 31 Rolfes Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.