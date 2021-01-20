NEWBURY — The Planning Board will review in more depth the criteria it must consider when voting on a proposed site plan review and special permit application for a gas station on Central Street.
A continuation of a public hearing for A.L. Prime Energy of Saugus is slated for Feb. 17 at 7:15 p.m.
Under the town’s zoning bylaws, the decision criteria requires that planners base their votes on numerous factors.
The applicant must adequately demonstrate an effort to minimize the volume of cut and fill; the number of removed trees of 6 inches or larger caliper; the area of displaced vegetation wetlands; soil erosion; the threat of air and water pollution; and traffic congestion.
The project must avoid or minimize removal of stone walls; provide adequate stormwater management and associated utilities; maximize safety for pedestrians and vehicles; allow for adequate access for emergency service equipment; and minimize the obstruction of scenic views.
Site plan review criteria also requires that the proposal control the visibility of parking, storage or other service areas viewed by the public; minimize glare from headlights and other lights; and minimize any “unreasonable departure” from character, materials, and scale of building in the vicinity.
It must prevent contamination of groundwater; enhance site appearance as much as possible through landscaping and other amenities; regulate hours of operation, deliveries, noise, rubbish removal and on-site storage; and comply with zoning bylaws, including parking and signs.
For more information, visit the Planning Board page at www.townofnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.