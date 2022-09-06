NEWBURY — Work on the town’s master plan has resumed following a multiyear hiatus, with adoption of the document by the Planning Board expected by the end of the year, according to town officials.
At a meeting with town planning officials in August, Emily Keys Innes of Innes Associates LTD in Byfield, a planning and design firm, provided an update on the revisions she has been making to the master plan.
The plan details recommendations for land use; community services; economic development; historic, cultural and natural resources; housing, and mobility for all modes of transportation – including pedestrian and bicycle.
Under each category, goals – as well as suggestions for implementation – are included. A separate executive summary, a section for expanded vision, an implementation grid, and an appendix of tools and resources are in there as well, Innes said.
The proposed master plan projects ahead to 2035, which happens to coincide with Newbury’s 400th anniversary.
Previous consultant Community Opportunities Group initially helped the Planning Board gather information to update the town’s master plan from 2006.
A master plan survey was conducted six years ago with the public allowed to weigh in at a forum on June 15, 2016. But when the town reached out to the consultants to continue the work, it learned they were no longer offering this type of service.
The Master Plan Committee’s most recent meeting was four years ago.
Working from the original draft, Innes said she wants to develop a consistent format and layout, and create a “single voice” using input from multiple sources.
She seeks a balance of detail across different topics and wants to be sure the key ideas articulated in 2016 are included in her update. Current images representative of the town and helpful resources for implementation of the plan would be included, she said.
“What would this town like to accomplish by its 400th anniversary is a nice way to think about it?” Innes said.
The vision section in her updated draft states, “In 2035, Newbury will be a town that consistently engages the residents of its three villages in proactive discussions to build a strong sense of community and enhance the villages while also improving the entire town.”
It envisions Newbury as a community that works to enhance its historic and natural resources and manage development with an eye toward the impacts of climate change.
Creative economic development would capitalize on Newbury’s strengths in agriculture and fishing; while local history, natural resources and the arts will “enhance the vitality of the town” and provide jobs and other opportunities for residents, the draft states.
Regulations would support housing options for a diversity of residents of all ages and income levels; as well as improve the natural environment. Strategies are proposed to reduce the number of vehicles on roads while boosting other modes of transit.
Planning Board member George Morse wondered if asking department heads to keep a journal detailing yearly progress on the plan’s implementation would make sense.
“I think that is a really interesting idea … that’s intriguing,” Innes said.
The consultant hopes to present the plan’s final draft to the Planning Board by mid-September with a public review period held through October and acceptance by the board expected in December.
All public comments would be included in an appendix at the back of the plan. The plan, which would be made available online or via hard copy, will have a survey attached to receive input from residents. Comments can also be made at a planned public presentation or emailed to town planner Martha Taylor at planningboard@townofnewbury.org.
Associate board member Mary Stohn stressed the importance of making sure the public understands what the master plan is, why it is important, and why public feedback is essential.
“It’s never going to be static … so their input is critical,” she said, describing the plan as ”a living, breathing document that changes constantly with the town’s needs.”
Resident and community activist Jack Rybicki urged the board to start gathering feedback from the public as soon as possible if it wanted truly genuine comments.
“Citizen response in the town is notably lagging,” he told the consultant, adding, “Citizens should have the greatest voice and guidance of the master plan.”
