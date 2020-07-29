Newbury Police chief announces retirement

NEWBURY — Saying it was with “both great excitement and a profound sense of sadness,” Police Chief Michael Reilly announced he is stepping down, effective Sept. 30.
The Select Board thanked him for his decades of service to the town and agreed to make an interim appointment at an upcoming meeting and start the search for a replacement. Reilly recommended Deputy Chief John Lucey for the interim spot.
Reilly made the announcement at Tuesday’s remote Select Board meeting by reading a letter he had previously submitted to the board.
“In 1987 then-Chief Roger Merry hired me — a naive 20-year-old college kid — as a reserve patrolman,” Reilly began. “I was immediately accepted into my second family, the Newbury Police Department. Throughout my tenure as a Newbury police officer, I have been blessed to work in such an outstanding community and with so many tremendous colleagues.”
He said in a 32-plus year career, “I have seen this community in both good and bad times, and have always been so impressed with the character of its citizens and employees. Newbury is truly a wonderful community.”
He called it an honor to lead his fellow officers as chief for the past 14 years and he thanked the dedication and hard work of those who helped the department achieve what it did during that time period.
“First and foremost, the police officers, communication personnel, and administrative staff of the department are second to none. You should be proud of this team,” Reilly told board members. He also praised Town Administrator Tracy Blais and her staff as well as the various boards he has worked with over the years, and he recognized the residents of Newbury for their support.
“I’m humbled and forever grateful for the kindness, understanding, and compassion that you have shown me and our officers,” he said.
“I’m very happy for you,” said Select Board Chair JR Colby, “You put your time in and you’ve done the job right.”
“When one book closes another opens,” added Colby’s colleague, Alicia Greco, wishing Reilly well in the next phase of his career.
Selectperson Geoff Walker cited Reilly’s “Humanism, wisdom — and stern-ish when needed.”
Asked after the meeting what’s next for him, Reilly said, “I am looking at some opportunities with my law degree. My wife and I have been exploring several opportunities.” But in the immediate future he said plans to enjoy some down time with his family.
“The decision to retire was not easy. I am genuinely excited about my future career opportunities, but will miss this job, this community and the friends I have made,” Reilly said, adding, “The mark of a good leader is to know when it’s time.”
Reilly is leaving before completion of a new $8.3 million police station, which is under construction on Morgan Avenue. Voters last November OK’d borrowing $1.7 million to bridge the gap between the $6.5 million originally approved to design and build the station, and the $8.3 million it was later determined the project would cost.
