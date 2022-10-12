NEWBURY — The town’s top law enforcement officer, police Chief John Lucey Jr., announced Tuesday he will be stepping down on his 59th birthday on Dec. 7.
Lucey, who succeeded retired Chief Michael Reilly in 2020, is leaving after 36 years as a police officer, 24 of them spent in Newbury. The Rowley resident spent his first 12 years in law enforcement in the neighboring community.
Asked what prompted the decision, Lucey said he wanted to accomplish three major tasks before his contract ended in June: move the department to its new station on Morgan Avenue, get through the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic, and maintain stability within the department as the nation went through police reforms.
“That’s when it’s time to move on,” Lucey said.
Lucey revealed his decision during a Select Board meeting Tuesday. Town Administrator Tracey Blais said Lucey’s next step will be presenting his succession plan to the board. Blais said the news did not catch her by surprise based on when Lucey’s contract expired but added that the news was hard to hear.
“It’s a tremendous loss,” Blais said, noting that Lucey’s professionalism and “great sense of humor” would be missed.
When Reilly presented his succession plan, he recommended the town hire Lucey as the next chief with now-Deputy police Chief Patty Fisher as his second-in-command. Blais said Lucey’s department has “some qualified people” to choose from should the town go that route.
The $8.3 million Morgan Avenue station opened in February 2021 after years in the making. Before that, officers worked in a cramped station on the bottom of the old Town Hall. The town eventually rented trailers to accommodate Reilly, Lucey and Detective Aaron Wojtkowski.
Lucey, who was on the new station’s building committee and has his named engraved in a plaque near the main entrance, said he was extremely proud of his officers’ professionalism. They came to work “with a bounce in their steps” each day even though they were working in a less-than-optimal space.
“They came in and did it well with what was provided and never complained,” Lucey said.
Lucey said being a police chief was never a career goal but when Reilly retired and considering where the department was at the time, he made the personal choice to accept the position and run with it.
“That’s why I stayed,” he said. “This career has been so good to me.”
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
