NEWBURYPORT — Emma L. Andrews Library and Community Center staff welcomed Newbury police Chief Patty Fisher as their special guest for Monday’s storytime hour at the Purchase Street center.
Fisher read “I Can Do Hard Things: Mindful Affirmations for Kids” by Gabi Garcia to about a dozen youngsters and their parents.
“I chose this book because it’s simple, beautifully illustrated and holds a wonderful message for people all ages. Additionally, I read this book during the pandemic on the department’s Facebook page during ‘Free Reading Friday’ and it was a fan favorite,” Fisher said later that day.
Fisher read another book, “Lots of Lambs” by Laura Numeroff, picked out by library staff that was associated with a related arts-and-crafts project taking place at the same time.
“The experience was heartwarming and the children were really interested in both stories. The Emma L. Andrews Library is a wonderful community space and the staff were very welcoming. I encourage anyone who hasn’t been there to stop in and check out their list of activities,” Fisher said.
Shirley O’Flaherty, who usually reads on Mondays, said the children were very engrossed as Fisher explained that police officers were their friends. Over the next few months, community helpers such as a firefighters, a mail carrier and a nurse will be invited to be guest readers.
Last month’s guest reader was Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, who also read two books to children.
