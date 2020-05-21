NEWBURY – A Level 3 sex offender charged with sending obscene matter to a minor was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail Tuesday following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.
Noel Rabitor, 46, of West Hartford Street, North Uxbridge, was arrested at his workplace by Newbury police and driven to the Worcester County House of Corrections where he was arraigned via video conference. His arrest came shortly after Newbury police obtained an arrest warrant Friday.
Rabitor faces two counts of sending obscene matter to a minor and a single count of distributing obscene matter.
Rabitor sent pornographic images of himself online to a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl but turned out to be an undercover detective, according to Newbury police. He first contacted Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski in early April through an internet chat website room called Just Sex.
In 1989, Rabitor was convicted of raping and abusing a child, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. More than three years later, he was convicted on two more counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board.
Rabitor’s convictions led to him being classified as a Level 3 sex offender, the highest level in the state and one that has been defined as a high risk to offend again.
In his report, Wojtkowski said he was conducting an undercover investigation of online sexual exploitation and enticement of children on a website known to attract that kind of activity.
On April 3, he entered the Just Sex chat room and received a public message from Rabitor asking if there were “any ladies from Massachusetts” there.
Wojtkowski, posing as a 14-year-old girl, sent Rabitor a private message.
“The target user was given the opportunity to stop talking, however indicated ‘na, we can.’ The target user asked if the UC (undercover police officer) liked older guys and asked if she ever messed with older guys," Wojtkowski wrote in his report. "Based on my training and experience, the target user asked questions pertaining to both sexual history and whether or not the UC likes to masturbate, all of which are common with online offenders.”
As days in April passed, Rabitor began sending Wojtkowski images of himself starting with photos where he was fully clothed. Eventually, Wojtkowski set up a video call with Rabitor, using another undercover officer to pose as the 14-year-old girl.
During one of those video calls, Rabitor exposed himself to the officer and then said he would like both of them to perform sexual acts while on video.
“Rabitor made statements suggesting awareness to the illegality of his conduct,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Wojtkowski was able to track down Rabitor’s computer internet protocol address and linked it to his internet service provider. Using that information, Wojtkowski obtained Rabitor’s address and phone number and learned that he was a Level 3 sex offender.
Chat messages and screen shots of Rabitor were also used in Wojtkowski’s application for an arrest warrant, according to the detective’s report.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
