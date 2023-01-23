NEWBURY - Although final paving and a few small punch hole items need to be completed, the Parker Street trailhead extension of the Clipper City Rail Trail is now being used by walkers, another step forward in creating the much coveted complete loop of the well-used pathway.
The trail is about 3.3 miles long and runs through Newburyport's South End, Cashman Park and March's Hill and connects the MBTA commuter rail station to the harbor walk. A new section also follows the bank of the Merrimack River to Water Street and connects through the South End under High Street to Parker Street in Newbury.
As well as making travel for bicyclists and pedestrians safer, the trail also showcases sculptures, a gallery of local paintings and views of the Merrimac River estuary.
In October, contractors began paving the extension of the Parker Street Trailhead in Newbury to the Route 1 rotary. Worked continued for several weeks until the weather turned colder. Now with winter firmly in control, work has stopped for now, Newbury Town Planner Martha Taylor said, via email.
"The Parker Street trail project is almost complete – final permanent pavement striping will be done when the weather warms up, and the contractor still needs to loam and seed and take care of a few minor items," Taylor wrote in a Tuesday email.
Geordie Vining, senior project manager for the city of Newburyport, said that there are "still a couple of puzzle pieces missing" to complete the loop. Those pieces include a multi-use pathway across the central waterfront, the 100-yard missing link section along Parker Street and the installation of the multi-use pathway with signals for pedestrians and bicyclists who wish to cross Route 1.
The multi-use pathway across from the waterfront is scheduled to go out to bid this year, and is part of the city's upcoming Market Landing Expansion Project, Vining said.
The missing section of Parker Street west of the existing trailhead is being built by developer Ed Hill as part of his special permit for the development at Hines Way, which will continue this summer with hope of the project finishing later this year.
In terms of the installation of signals for pedestrians and bicyclists crossing Route 1 at the rotary, construction is supposed to take place in 2023-2024. Bids were received last fall for the installation, which is part of the state's larger-scale Route 1 project #608494 involving Newbury, Newburyport and Salisbury, according to Vining.
An additional section will be added along the Route 1 rotary to complete the trails continuous loop as part of the MassDOT project.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.