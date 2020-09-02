NEWBURY — The following are the state primary results:
In Newbury, a total of 1,848 Democratic and 1,495 Republican ballots were cast for the election Tuesday.
In the race for U.S Senate, Democratic incumbent Ed Markey received 1,100 votes while challenger Joseph Kennedy III received 744.
In the race for 6th District Democratic representative to Congress, incumbent Seth Moulton received 1,404 votes while Jamie Belsito garnered 182 votes and Angus McQuilken received 208 votes.
In the race for 6th District Republican representative to Congress, Shiva Ayyadurai received 172 votes and Kevin J. O'Connor received 294 votes.
